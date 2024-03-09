Derg Valley YFC members enjoy their travelling feast
Members of Derg Valley YFC recently held their travelling feast which the club held recently.
The evening started off in the club hall with Emily McFarland providing the soup for starters.They then headed off to the Williamson’s to indulge in chicken curry, pasta bake and cottage pie made by Jo-Anne McCay, Grace Irwin and Serena Williamson.The next stop was at the Waugh’s where they finished off the night with cheesecake, trifle, brownies and pavlova, made by Lisa Surphlis and Claire Waugh. A great night was had by all members.
Make sure to check out the club’s social media. They meet every other Thursday in Drumclamph Hall at 8.15pm. Anyone aged 12-30 welcome.