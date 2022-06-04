Derg Valley YFC secure the tug of war title at Balmoral

The competition is split into three categories novice, advanced and ladies. All three sections follow the general rules of the competition.

The novice section saw a large number of entries this year with 16 teams vying for the title, the competition was close fought right from the heat stages.

Mountnorris YFC were the eventual winners beating Lisnamurrican YFC in the final.

Derg Valley YFC won the advanced title at the YFCU tug of war competition. Left to right, Philip Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons Ltd Representative, Derg Valley YFC and Peter Alexander, YFCU president

Derg Valley YFC and Randalstown YFC battled it out in the final round of the advanced section with Derg Valley YFC proving their strength to take the win and placing Randalstown YFC in second place.

While in the ladies competition, Lisnamurrican YFC took first place beating Armagh Ladies (Collone YFC/Mountnorris YFC/Newtownhamilton YFC) in the final pull.

YFCU would like to thank everyone who helped with the tug of war competition, including Barrie Barr for coordinating and refereeing in addition to referees Robert Sloan, Stuart Mills and Hugh McFetridge.

The YFCU extend their sincere thanks to John Thompson and Sons Ltd for their continued sponsorship of this highly popular and competitive competition, also kindly providing winners prizes of caps, jackets and medals.

Lisnamurrican YFC won the ladies title at the YFCU tug of war competition. Left to right, Philip Donaldson, John Thompson and Sons Ltd Representative, Lisnamurrican YFC and Peter Alexander, YFCU president