Derg Valley Young Farmers’ Club have had plenty to celebrate

The club have had many highlights this year including both the men’s and ladies tug of war teams placing first in their division at Balmoral Show.

Members took place in a range of competitions including the photography competition, the hostess competition and creating a club poster with the theme TEAM-together everyone achieves more.

On the evening of Omagh Show, we also held our Omagh Show dance in Lola’s in the Silverbirch Hotel with DJNI.

Derg Valley YFC who attended the county dinner in The Derg Arms. Picture: Derg Valley YFC

As the summer continued, so too did the fun.

Members participated in various challenges like the build it competition, stock judging and John Bradley Challenge.

Derg Valley YFC’s wet knockout was held along with Strabane Young Farmers’ Club at their hall in July.

Back with a bang to start the 23/24 year with a night of icebreakers and gladly welcomed 16 new members.

With many competitions in between, another major highlight in the new year includes many of Derg Valley YFC members attending county dinner.

The club’s Matthew Gordon Memorial Tractor Run was held on 22nd October and it helped to raise over £2,200 for Air Ambulance NI.

Derg Valley YFC’s 2023 was concluded with their annual Christmas dinner held in The Derg Arms.