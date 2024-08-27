Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Derryhennett Vintage Club, Keady, will hold its annual charity road run on Saturday 7 September.

Each year, the event raises money for good causes and the chosen charity for 2024 is the Southern Area Hospice.

Southern Area Hospice Services (SAHS) provides invaluable support and care to people living within the Southern Health and Social Care Trust Area. All the services are provided free of charge and the charity relies heavily on voluntary donations to continue providing this special care.

All vehicles are very welcome – classic cars, vintage tractors, modern tractors, lorries, bikes etc – with participants asked to meet at Madden School House at 12pm, leaving for the run at 2pm.

The cost per tractor/vehicle will be £10 and refreshments will be available afterwards.

For further information, please contact Mark on 07718 952771.