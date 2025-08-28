Dervock park kicks off with new pitch and path

Children from Dervock at the official opening of the new multi-use games area and walking path at Riverside Park. Photo: Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council

WORK has recently been completed on the construction of a new multi-use games area (MUGA) and walking path at Riverside Park in Dervock.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This much sought-after project was delivered as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Regeneration Programme, which aims to address long-standing issues such as rural poverty, isolation and access to services in small settlements with a population of less than 5,000 people.

The project provides the opportunity for outdoor games and recreation to be enjoyed on an artificial surface and is available for use by all regardless of the weather conditions. The facility has floodlights making it available for use during the dark evenings in winter months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Additionally, work has been carried out to construct a new walking path and a seating area in the vicinity of the riverbank for the community to enjoy regular exercise. This will contribute to the future health and wellbeing of the local community.

Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Minister Andrew Muir said: “I am pleased that my department was involved in part funding this Covid Recovery Small Settlements project.

“It is an excellent example of central and local government working with the local Dervock community to deliver on their needs. This project will provide a range of recreational facilities for the local community which will tackle health and wellbeing and social isolation issues and in doing so help to build a strong, sustainable and diverse rural community where people want to live and work.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons said: “I welcome the opening of this new facility in Dervock, part-funded by my department, which provides additional outdoor recreational space to be enjoyed by the entire local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The completion of this scheme, as part of the Covid Recovery Small Settlements Programme, demonstrates further evidence of how collaboration between my department and colleagues in the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs, the Department for Infrastructure and Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council can deliver benefits for all.”

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I was delighted that my department was able to contribute £24,000 towards this fantastic project in Dervock which will provide improved facilities for local people to enjoy a range of outdoor activities and help promote active travel. Projects such as this are a great example of how departments and local government can work together to improve the local environment for the community to enjoy.”

Causeway Coast and Glens Mayor Oliver McMullan said: “This new facility is a major boost for the community in Dervock and will provide a much needed all-weather outdoor recreation space.

“I am very grateful to the Department of Agriculture Environment & Rural Affairs, the Department for Communities and to the Department for Infrastructure for this funding and of course, to Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council for its operational assistance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under this funding programme, projects have also been delivered in the settlements of Armoy, Cushendall, Drumsurn, Garvagh, Magilligan, Mosside, Greysteel, Kilrea and Rasharkin.

Projects are currently underway in Bushmills, Dernaflaw, and Dungiven to create new and enhanced facilities and are due to be completed this financial year.

To read more about regeneration projects visit: https://causewaycoastandglens.gov.uk/work/strategic-projects/regeneration-projects