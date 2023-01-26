William Hutchinson, from Desertmartin, was using the tractor when it rolled on top of him causing severe pelvis and arm injuries.

Somehow, William remained conscious and was able to dial 999.

The air ambulance and clinicians were soon by his side, providing the critical care he needed.

Kathryn Hutchinson, Linda Hutchinson, William Hutchinson, Brian Hutchinson, Claire Hutchinson and Andrew Moore

William was flown by air to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast for treatment.

He commented: “I will always be grateful to the treatment from the air ambulance doctor and paramedic, and the pilot who flew me swiftly for onward care.

“I also owe thanks to Dr Spence and the entire team in the hospital. I have made a remarkable recovery and am back to farming”.

William was keen to give something back to the charity Air Ambulance NI, who deliver the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) in partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambualnce Service.

He settled on a cycle from Desertmartin to Portstewart, setting up a JustGiving fundraising page and organising a collection.

The donations and fundraising efforts by family, friends and the wider community were overwhelming, raising a phenomenal £15,500 for the charity – enough to fund the service for almost three days.

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “It is so touching to think that someone else funded the service when it was needed for William and now he and his family and friends have done the same for so many future patients.

“The clinical team are needed, on average, twice per day and each day over £5,500 is required to sustain the HEMS.

“We owe massive thanks to William and his wife Linda, their family, friends and everyone who contributed to this fabulous total,” Kerry concluded.

The HEMS brings urgent medical assistance to anywhere in the province, operating seven days a week for 12 hours per day.

It can get to anywhere in Northern Ireland in approximately 25 minutes, attending patients who are seriously ill or injured, with the aim of saving lives, brains and limbs.

They attend some of the most traumatic medical incidents across the province and are dedicated to delivering the very best possible pre-hospital critical care, both at the scene and whilst transferring the patient to the most appropriate hospital.

Air Ambulance NI aspires to raise £2million each year to sustain this service so public support is crucial.

There are lots of ways to support, including taking on part of the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon on 30 April 2023 or volunteering in your area.

Air Ambulance NI is the dedicated charity for the Mash Direct Belfast City Marathon 2023-2025.

This year, they are encouraging everyone to take part in the run, relay or eight-mile walk and raise funds for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service.