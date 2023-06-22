Despite small numbers weanling steers and bulls sold to £1170 at Lisnaskea Mart

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1170 for a 475kg Charolais (£246) with a 320kg Charolais selling to £1010 (£316) and a 245kg Saler to £750 (£306).

Weanling heifers sold to £950 for a 370kg Charolais with 330kg Charolais selling to £740 each.

Sample prices

Livestock Markets. Picture: Farming Life

Weanling steers and bulls

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lisbellaw producer 475kg Charolais to £1170 (£246) with a 380kg Lim. to £1040. Newtownbutler producer 320kg Charolais to £1010 (£316) with a 370kg Charolais to £950. Derrylin producer 350kg Belted Galloway to £800. Derrylin producer 245kg Saler to £750 with a 225kg Saler to £635.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler producer 370kg Charolais to £900, 320kg Charolais to £660 and 310kg Charolais to £555. Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £740 each.