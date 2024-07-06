Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Diageo Ireland and its cream supplier Tirlán, have announced the return of the renowned Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition to the Virginia Show in Co. Cavan on 21st August 2024.

Attending the launch in Dublin recently, Ireland’s Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue T.D., congratulated the two companies on a long-standing supply chain relationship centred on Baileys ‘hero’ raw ingredient, Irish dairy cream.

Minister McConalogue said: “I am delighted to formally launch the Baileys Cow Competition for 2024. This annual event is a standout moment in the year to celebrate Ireland’s grass-fed dairy breeding practices. Our dairy industry is key to the national and local economy and helps to produce some of Ireland’s most iconic food and drink products that are celebrated and enjoyed all over the world. It is an industry we are extremely proud of, and this competition marks the skill, care, and attention that our dairy farmers display.

“I want to thank Diageo and Tirlán for continuing to promote and celebrate the grass-fed dairy sector in this manner for half a century and wish all participants the very best ahead of the final judging at the Virginia Show in August.’’

Pictured during the launch of Diageo Baileys Champion Cow Competition. Judging takes place at the Virginia show Co Cavan on 21 August. (Photo: Gareth Chaney)

Shane Kelly, Corporate Relations Director, Diageo Ireland, commented: “Every day consumers reap the rewards of the incredible network of farmers engaged in the dairy ingredient supply chain for Baileys. The Baileys Champion Cow Competition is an annual spotlight on dairy farmers and the hard work and dedication they put into the breeding excellence of their herds. The Baileys Champion Cow Competition offers an opportunity for this work to be acknowledged on an island-wide scale.

“The long-standing partnership we have with Tirlán is one we are extremely proud of. We look forward to seeing who will be crowned this year's Diageo Baileys Champion.”

Aoife Murphy, Chief Ingredients Officer at Tirlán, added: “Our suppliers are committed to delivering only the best cream from herds of cows every day to ensure Baileys is enjoyed throughout the world. We are delighted to be a key partner with Diageo in hosting a competition that celebrates the excellence, commitment and ongoing innovation of family farms. We are proud to work with a company that shares our focus on the environment and becoming ever more sustainable across our operations, supply chain and our products. The Diageo Baileys Champion Dairy Cow competition is a showcase of the best of dairy breeding and management and I look forward to seeing the judging of entries.”

Entry to the Diageo Baileys Cow is open to members of both the Irish Holstein Friesian Association and Holstein NI.

The competition’s top accolade, Diageo Baileys Champion, comes with a €3,000 cash prize. The breeders of Reserve Champion and Honourable Mention will receive €1,500 and €800 respectively. Additionally, the event will feature numerous other categories, including Junior Cows in their second lactation, with a total prize fund of €1,550. The popular Best-Heifer-in-Milk category will also offer €1,550, with €750 awarded to the first-place winner.