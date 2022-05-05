Did you study at CAFRE’s Loughry Campus?

Loughry Food Alumni events are designed to help CAFRE alumni develop a wider network. If you are interested in reminiscing past adventures, supporting food industry innovation, progressing your professional development, or would just like to link up with old friends, Loughry Food Alumni events have something to offer you.

The live stream from Discover CAFRE Facebook on Monday 9 May will be chaired by Peter Simpson, Head of Food Technology at Loughry Campus.

Peter will be joined by Loughry Campus Alumni, Ciara Kane (class of 2013); Leah Sloan (class of 2016) and Russell Ramage (class of 2002).

Ciara Kane graduated in 2013 with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology and recently joined the Food Technology team at Loughry Campus to deliver on the Robotic and Automation project. Ciara will provide an overview of the research and development project between CAFRE and the Northern Ireland Technology Centre at Queen’s University Belfast which investigates the opportunities for robotics and automation in the NI Agri-Food Industry.

Leah Sloan graduated in 2016 with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology and is currently employed as Project Lead with Foods Connected. Foods Connected is a food industry focused software solution company which specialises in supply chain processes. Leah will share highlights of her career to date and the fantastic opportunities she has experienced since graduation.

Russell Ramage studied part-time at Loughry Campus before graduating in 2002 with a BSc (Hons) Degree in Food Technology. Russell held the position of Head of Microbiology in a commercial laboratory before joining the Food Technology team at CAFRE in 2019. At the event hear from Russell as he talks about product reformulation to meet the changing demands of consumers and the industry.

If you haven’t been in contact with Loughry for a while, please join this Facebook live event at 1pm on 9 May 2022 and reconnect with the college.

If you would like to join the CAFRE Food Alumni please follow the link at www.cafre.ac.uk/alumni.

Keep updated with CAFRE news and events at www.cafre.ac.uk and follow DiscoverCAFRE on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

