Dieci telehandler is making a good impression on County Antrim farm

The Dunlop family upgraded their machine at the end of October, acquiring the fourth Dieci telehandler for their Glenarm enterprise.

This range of telehandlers solves the most diverse lifting and handling requirements of small and medium-sized farms, as the family can testify.

Telescopic handlers are manufactured in Italy and imported into the UK and Ireland by Dieci Ltd, and distributed throughout the country by a network of franchises.

Dieci have been producing telescopic handlers since 1983 - the first in Europe.

Dieci Ltd are fast becoming innovators in design and are involved in the development of machines tailored to the conditions in the UK and Ireland.

They boast well over 36 models in their range, designed specifically for use in industrial, building and agricultural sectors.

This vast range more than competes with their rivals, such as JCB, Manitou, Maniscopic, Matbro, Merlo, Caterpillar and New Holland.

Thomas Dunlop, his wife Jennifer and son Andrew are loyal customers of Alan Milne Tractors, a Dieci Ltd franchise.

They rely on their Dieci telehandler every day and use it for a wide range of agricultural tasks.

Since receiving their latest Dieci in the autumn, Thomas has been rather impressed.

“It is definitely a lot better – it’s a lot nicer to drive and we have found it a lot quieter,” he said.

“It’s also more comfortable to sit in and inside the cab is more modern.

“It’s had a good facelift.”

To date, the Dunlops have racked up around 200 hours on the new machine and use it daily when they feed their 120-head of cows plus followers.

Son, Andrew, has also been using the Dieci telehandler for buckraking, and was impressed by its performance during silage season.

The farming family also make their own bales with around 2,500 baled each year, this equates to the Dieci handling roughly 5,000 bales annually.

When asked if there was anything Thomas would like to change about the Dieci, he revealed the only niggle he has in relation to the telehandler is the lack of an intermittent windscreen wiper.

“There’s no intermittent wipe, but apart from that, we couldn’t fault it,” he added.

“We take the three years warranty and there’s never any trouble with it.

“Usually, we change it every three years or so.

“The service and back-up is good, and we have a good rapport with the workshop manager.

“I do the feeding at home with it, and my son Andrew uses it for buckraking.

“He was surprised at how well it got on with that,” Thomas stated.

“It’s the one machine on the farm that is used every day.”

Outstanding experience and skill is used in the design of Dieci Ltd telehandlers.

They use parts of remarkable high quality, supplied by major worldwide partners.

Meticulous tests are carried out on incoming parts, throughout all production phases and on the finished product.

All these features guarantee compliance with user requirements, safety in absolutely all working conditions, ease of use, lasting reliability and worldwide assistance.

Dieci Ltd strive to achieve the highest standards with their innovative and cost effective equipment.

They are committed to customer service sales and back up, and are fast becoming the number one distributor of telescopic handlers in the UK and Ireland.

They have dedicated sales personnel and a focused team of highly-trained spare parts co-ordinators, as well as reliable service technicians.

The friendly experienced team at Dieci Ltd pride themselves on having an outstanding and reliable spare parts and service program, to ensure that their valued clients have the peace of mind that has come to be expected when owning a high quality Dieci product.