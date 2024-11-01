Pupils got to experience sports that they normally might not have played.

SOME 140 young people have taken part in a “Different Ball, Same Goal” project which gave pupils the chance to try football, rugby and Gaelic football.

Pupils from Ballymoney High, Our Lady of Lourdes, Limavady High and St Mary’s Limavady took part in the project, which was a joint venture between Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s Sports Development & Good Relations teams, providing an opportunity to try games from each other’s cultural heritage.

The four sessions were timed to coincide with the “Show Racism the Red Card” campaign which seeks to highlight the importance of eradicating racism in sport.

Mayor Ciarán McQuillan commented: “This programme, which has been running very successfully for several years now, is designed to promote the sharing and understanding of different sporting cultures, often associated with one community or another.

“Playing sport together can be a great way of building trust and cultural understanding between individuals from different backgrounds and through this project our young participants were able to learn more about the various sporting traditions in our country, which is fundamental to building a shared future together.”

Jonny McFadden, council’s Sports Development Manager, added: “It is always great to see new pupils each year enjoying the practical experience of transferring their individual skills to different sports. It was heartwarming to witness the friendships made by participating in a cross-community initiative like this, well done to all who were involved in this fantastic project.”

Council was supported by Ulster GAA, Irish FA and Ballymoney Rugby Club in the delivery of the “Different Ball, Same Goal” project, and financial support was provided by the Executive Office through the District Councils Good Relations Programme.

Good Relations Officer Joy Wisener concluded: “Through programmes like this we are delighted to give our young people the opportunity to engage in activities which raise awareness and respect of other cultures. Whether that be the perceived cultural activities of one community background or another in Northern Ireland, or indeed the wider variety of the many cultures represented within our schools and communities.”

For further information about this or other Good Relations projects, email [email protected]