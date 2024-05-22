Dinmore Sensation clenches beef champion of champions title
The strongly contested line up of individual breed champions took to the cattle lawns on Friday afternoon for the ever-popular beef champion of champions competition sponsored by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC).
Spectators gathered around the ring to watch on as Scottish judge Stewart Stronach took on the mammoth task of placing the impressive lineup of cattle.
After much consideration, Mr Stronach’s favour fell with the Limousin heifer, ‘Dinmore Sensation’, and this saw her clench the top spot as beef champion of champions.
Following in reserve was the Simmental heifer, ‘Ballinlare Farm Nikita’ by Joseph and Alan Wilson, Rathfriland and stepping forward as second reserve was the Beef Shorthorn heifer, ‘Cherryvalley Take A Chance On Me’ from Cherryvalley Farms, Crumlin and shown by Mervyn Robinson.
Commenting following presentation of the rosettes, Mr Stronach described his champion as a “complete animal”.
Going on to reflect on the reserve champion, he remarked: “I had seen her last year and she has improved with age.”
Moving to the second reserve, he said: “She’s a lovely example of the breed.”
As the exhibitors made their way out of the ring they paused to reflect on their winning animals.
Commenting on taking the 2024 champion rosette, Trevor Shields said: “She’s an in calf heifer of just over two years old and a very correct animal overall.”
Reserve champion exhibitor Alan Wilson, Rathfriland, said: “Ballinlare Farm Nikita was here last year as a junior heifer and was champion, so she’s went a wee bit further this year as senior heifer. We’ve bred her and it’s great to get to here.”
Mervyn Robinson, who exhibited the second reserve animal stated: “She’s a two-year-old home bred heifer, back in 2021 her mother was Shorthorn champion. She’s done well having been in the pairs and group of three and taking champion there too.”
Presenting winners with rosettes, LMC chairman Joe Stewart said: “On behalf of LMC, I extend our congratulations to Trevor Shields on taking the beef champion of champions title at this year’s Balmoral Show.
“Our congratulations also go to the Wilson’s on taking the reserve champion title and Cherryvale Farms on taking the second reserve rosette in this class.”
LMC chief executive Colin Smith extended the commission’s thanks to all those involved in planning and co-ordinating the event.
He said: “LMC was delighted to provide sponsorship for this event. We wish to take this opportunity to thank the Royal Ulster Agricultural Society (RUAS) for facilitating this competition, Mr Stronach, for giving of his time and expertise to judge the competition and finally, all exhibitors; events like this would not be possible without their unwavering passion and commitment to showcase the very best of our local livestock.”