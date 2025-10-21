‘Disappointment and frustration’ at failure to reopen Kells river hatchery

The Kells, Connor and Glenwherry Angling Club have expressed their deep disappointment and frustration at the failure of DAERA and Inland Fisheries to allow for the reopening of their river hatchery in order to address the serious decline of native Dollaghan and salmon in the Kellswater river system.

The chair of the angling club, Phil Mailey from the Kells, Connor and Glenwherry Angling Club said: “We are extremely disappointed and frustrated at the refusal of DAERA and Inland Fisheries to reopen our river hatchery, supporting our aim to address the serious decline of native dollaghan and salmon in the Kells river system.

“The scheme would have also provided a vital educational site for local schools to learn about the rivers ecosystem and how that impacts Lough Neagh.

“Despite our best efforts, using key scientific data to highlight the need for this hatchery, and incredible support for the initiative from all across the political parties angling associations, river trusts, fishery owners, and a very positive visit to our hatchery by the Agriculture Minister Mr Andrew Muir we have been refused the necessary permits to run this project.

Members of the Kells, Connor and Glenwherry Angling club meet with DAEAR Minister, Andrew Muir, at the hatchery

“Once again, DAERA Inland Fisheries have taken a zero-tolerance approach to hatcheries using NASCO guidance as a screen for inaction. This is despite every other signatory to the NASCO agreement, such as Iceland, Norway, the EU and Canada utilising hatcheries for vital restoration purposes.

“The future of our declining salmon and dollaghan stocks are at tipping point. Our rivers have witnessed ever decreasing numbers returning to spawn. Only 4,300 critically endangered salmon have entered the Lough Neagh system this year compared to 14,700 last year. On top of this we have an ecological crisis in Lough Neagh.

“They huge question now is - what are DAERA actually doing to protect our fish stocks?

“To date they have failed to establish stock levels in Lough Neagh, with tonnes of fish removed by the commercial fishery each year with no quota.

“DAERA have failed to remove any barriers to fish migration on our rivers, they have failed to prosecute those responsible for major fish kills, they have failed to regulate water being stripped from our rivers for commercial activity affecting fish migration, and they have once again failed to utilise a proven conservation method through our hatchery.

“To say that those on the ground, who are trying to protect our rivers for future generations, are at their wit's end would be an understatement.

“However, we are not for giving up. If those with a statutory duty to protect our rivers fail, we will most certainly not be found wanting in continuing to campaign for change.”