Apprentices gain valuable industry experience, recognised qualifications, and relevant training with no fees, all while earning an income.

Apprenticeships at CAFRE

Develop your career in the agri-food and land-based industries through completing an Apprenticeship programme with CAFRE. With options of studying Equine and Agriculture at Enniskillen Campus, Food at Loughry Campus or Agriculture and Horticulture at Greenmount Campus, gain the skills and knowledge to grow your career. (Pic: CAFRE)

CAFRE’s Apprenticeship programmes combine invaluable on-the-job training with focused learning provided by CAFRE’s industry-experienced team to really make the most of ‘learning while you earn’. CAFRE offers Level 2 and Level 3 Apprenticeships in Agriculture, Equine, Food and Horticulture. Higher Level Apprenticeships are also offered in Food at Loughry campus, Cookstown.

Apprenticeship benefits

Apprenticeships are an excellent way to cultivate skilled and knowledgeable employees, providing benefits for both the Apprentice and their employer. Apprentices gain valuable industry experience, recognised qualifications, and relevant training with no fees, all while earning an income. Employers can also reap the rewards by filling high-level skills gaps, developing future leaders, and improving productivity while raising staff morale and retaining employees.

How Apprenticeships work

Apprenticeships in Northern Ireland are designed to offer a combination of work, on-the-job learning, and part-time study. During the programme, Apprentices are employed within their respective field and attend classes throughout the year. Depending on the chosen programme, classes may be delivered either in the workplace or at Greenmount, Enniskillen or Loughry campuses.

A significant benefit of Apprenticeships is that they are fully funded by the Department for the Economy. This means that learners can study an Apprenticeship pathway without having to worry about course fees. Furthermore, Apprentices are paid by their employer for the duration of their training.

​Higher level programmes

Aspiring individuals in supervisory, technical, and managerial positions can take advantage of the Food and Drink Apprenticeships programme offered by CAFRE. Through the Higher-Level Apprenticeship (HLA) and Degree Apprenticeship route, Apprentices can attain a Degree in Food and Drink Manufacture without incurring tuition fees. This is an ideal option for young people who want to attend college or university but are unable to commit to full-time study.

​Develop your staff through Apprenticeships

CAFRE's Apprenticeship programmes are designed to meet the growing need for qualified employees who can support the sustainable growth of Northern Ireland's dynamic industry. The programmes not only benefit the industry, but also have a positive impact on learners, helping them become motivated, productive, knowledgeable, and skilled employees who can contribute to the local economy.

For information on Apprenticeship programmes visit www.cafre.ac.uk