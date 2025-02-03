Discover Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon: The ultimate bucket list for culture, adventure and family fun in 2025

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area is set to captivate visitors in 2025 with a kaleidoscope of events, experiences, and attractions.

Rich in history and creativity – from the rolling orchards of Armagh to the ceremonial centre of Navan Fort and the Game of Thrones Studio Tour – this region offers the perfect blend of relaxation and excitement.

With budget-friendly options and activities for all ages, this area punches far above its weight. Check out 10 of the most exciting activities to look forward to across Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon this year:

Celebrate at the Home of St Patrick’s Festival

This March, join the Home of St Patrick’s Festival (March 9-17). From concerts to masterclasses, tours to traditional music, this celebration honours the legacy of Ireland’s patron saint, who established his first church in the heart of Armagh.

Stargaze at Armagh Observatory and Planetarium

Ireland’s premier gateway to the stars. Explore the wonders of the cosmos through interactive exhibits and captivating planetarium shows. A perfect activity for all ages, it’s an educational and inspiring way to kickstart your year.

Hilary Heron: A Retrospective at the F E McWilliam Gallery

Pieces of art on display at the FE McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge

This exhibition celebrates the pioneering work of modernist sculptor Hilary Heron (1923-1977) and travels to the F E McWilliam Gallery, Banbridge after a successful run at the Irish Museum of Modern Art. Visitors can explore Heron's bold themes of gender, relationships, and history through her innovative sculptures, open until February 15th.

Immerse in history at Navan Centre and Fort

Dive into ancient Celtic heritage at the Navan Centre and Fort, one of Ireland’s most significant archaeological sites. Don’t miss the Imbolc Evening Celebration (February 1), an evening of storytelling, mindfulness, and fire ceremonies welcoming spring or celebrate Valentine’s Day with a twist at the Viking-Themed Murder Mystery night.

Lord Mayor, Councillor Sarah Duffy, Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, said: “2024 has set the stage for an even more exciting 2025. Our staple festivals, like the Armagh Food and Cider Festival and the Georgian Festival, once again shone a spotlight on the best of what we have to offer.

"This year, we are building on that momentum with the launch of our brand-new experiences programme in the spring. From Ireland’s only observatory and planetarium to the rich history of St Patrick and our magnificent cathedrals, as well as guided walking tours and so much more, there’s never been a better time to explore and fall in love with our region. We’re proud to share this amazing place with visitors and can’t wait to welcome more to enjoy its unique culture, rich history, and exciting experiences.”

Ireland’s oldest County Museum

Dive into history at the Armagh County Museum, Ireland’s oldest county museum. With engaging exhibits spanning art, wildlife, and social history, there’s something to capture every visitor’s interest.

Marvel at the Market Place Theatre and Arts Centre

Winter Solstice Mindfulness Morning at Navan Centre and Fort. An Ancient Celtic Ritual, people welcome the arrival of the new light, recover, and look forward to new beginnings. Participants looking for the new light at Navan fort. Photo by Philip Magowan

Immerse yourself in exhibitions like Joanne Fitzpatrick’s Vibrant Echoes (March-May) or explore 25 years of artistic excellence with The Arts Council NI Collection (March-May).

St Patrick’s Cathedrals

Armagh's iconic twin cathedrals – St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral and St Patrick's Church of Ireland Cathedral – remain a key part of the city’s charm. Standing on opposite hills, they honour Ireland’s patron saint and offer stunning views and beautiful interiors for visitors to enjoy. New for 2025, visitors can delve into the rich history of St Patrick’s Roman Catholic Cathedral through its newly refurbished Cathedral museum. Guided tours will offer fresh insights into the cathedral’s storied history and stunning architecture. Stay tuned for more updates this year….

Angels and Gargoyles Trail

Explore Armagh City’s charming Angels and Gargoyles trail, a free, family-friendly adventure. Spot 22 tiny bronze sculptures hidden among the city’s historic streets and buildings. These shy gargoyles and invisible angels reveal themselves only to curious eyes – perfect for a fun day out.

Game of Thrones Studio Tour

Just a short trip from Armagh, the Game of Thrones Studio Tour at Linen Mill Studios is a must-visit for fans of the iconic series. Marvel at intricate costumes, jaw-dropping special effects, and feast on themed treats like chocolate-crunch dragon eggs.

Step back in time at Armagh Robinson Library

Discover a hidden treasure on Abbey Street. The Armagh Robinson Library is a bibliophile’s dream, offering a serene space filled with ancient tomes, rare manuscripts, and fascinating maps. Among its priceless treasures is a first edition of Gulliver’s Travels, published by Benjamin Motte on 28 October 1726. This copy features amendments in Jonathan Swift’s own handwriting, making it a rare piece of literary history.

For more details and bookings, visit VisitArmagh.com.