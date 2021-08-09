Discover CAFRE’s food courses at Loughry

Louise Henry (CAFRE, Food Lecturer) and Cara Millar (Coleraine) BSc (Hons) Degree Food Technology student invite those receiving exam grades to book on to a tour of the facilities at Loughry Campus, Cookstown and hear about the Further and Higher Education courses on offer.

Then consider a food course at the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise (CAFRE). Loughry Campus in Cookstown offers a number of food related courses ranging from Degrees to Level 3 Diplomas.

CAFRE offers Honours Degrees validated by Ulster University in Food Technology, Food Innovation and Nutrition and Food Business Management as well as a Foundation Degree in Food Manufacture and Nutrition. So if you have achieved your A-Levels or equivalent qualifications, applications are still being accepted for these courses and should be made through UCAS Clearing (www.ucas.com).

If you have completed Year 12 and have four GCSE passes at Grade C and above including English, Maths and Double Award Science, a BTEC Level 3 National Diploma is an excellent alternative to A-Levels where you will be studying subjects you are interested in. Applications for these courses are made through the CAFRE website www.cafre.ac.uk

To coincide with the release of results on Tuesday 10th August and Thursday 12th August CAFRE Education Advisers will be offering guided tours of the food and student facilities at Loughry Campus, Cookstown. To book a place on the tour please go the website www.cafre.ac.uk

CAFRE is renowned for the excellent teaching facilities and links with industry. 95% of graduates are employed or progress on to higher education within six months of graduating and they would highly recommend CAFRE as a place to study. So if you are interested in working in a fast moving industry that is constantly changing and using technical innovations to meet consumer demands, a food course at Loughry could be your first step in achieving that goal.