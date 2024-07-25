Children can learn how to create an 'Ocean in a Bottle' at the arts centre.

ROE Valley Arts and Cultural Centre is thrilled to announce August Children’s Month, a celebration packed with creativity, discovery, and entertainment for children and families.

This vibrant month-long event, which launches on August 3, features a rich blend of exhibitions, workshops, film screenings and live events designed to inspire and engage young minds.Experience the magic of community art with We Are the Dreamweavers, an exhibition which opens on Saturday, August 3. Led by spinner and weaver Lorna Shannon and featuring art work by children of Limavady’s Roe Valley Residents Association, this project uses mixed media and recycled materials to create a collective tapestry of dreams.

Simultaneously, Luminosity, by artist Alana Barton and local Limavady teenagers, explores the essence of adolescence through diverse artistic techniques, shedding light on the unique perspectives of today's youth.

Both exhibitions will launch on August 3 as part of the massive August Children’s Month launch event when there will be pop-up art workshops, a chocolate-making factory, face painting, music, and more all on Drumceatt Square. This promises to be a day bursting with creativity and joy for the whole family!August Children’s Month will feature Movie Mondays, offering free screenings of family favourites like Wonka, The Red Turtle, and WALL-E. These screenings are in partnership with the Cinemagic Young Audiences Supporting Foodbanks Initiative. Booking in advance is required and on the day audiences are asked to bring along a donation for the foodbank at LCDI.

Additionally, on August 22 children can embark on cosmic adventures with Intergalactic Starship Chronicles, an immersive storytelling session, followed by an awe-inspiring space exploration event with Armagh Planetarium on August 23 featuring star shows, talks, and a rocket-making workshop.

Children can unleash their creativity throughout the month of August. From designing and painting adorable characters in the Squishmallow Mixed Media Art Workshop, to creating whimsical potions in Wonka’s Magical Potion Invention Room, as well as exploring the mysteries of the ocean as they create an Ocean in a Bottle, there’s something for every young artist.

Little ones can also enjoy Seashell Family Storytelling & Yoga, while older kids dive into the world of animation and science with Lego Animation and Roblox Science workshops.

