Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Collision Investigation Unit, investigating a fatal road traffic collision which occurred in the Boa Island Road area of Belleek on Monday 19th February, are to return to the scene tomorrow, Wednesday 27th March.

The road will be closed at Main Street/Boa Island Road from Marina Road to Commons Road, and diversions will be in place from approximately 6.30pm until approximately 10pm. Residents within the cordoned area will be fully facilitated, as will all emergency vehicles.

Meanwhile, officers investigating a fatal road traffic collision at Gosford Road, Markethill, Saturday 4th November 2023, are to return to the scene.

Testing at the scene will be carried out by officers this evening, Tuesday 26th March, and the A28 is expected to be closed from 8pm until approximately 2am.

Diversions will be in place at the junction of Tandragee Road in Markethill and Kidds Road in Newry.

Residents will be facilitated access where possible.