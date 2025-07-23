DLF the latest organisation to become a patron of Agri Aware

DLF, the seed company originating in Denmark and now operating in over 80 countries worldwide, including Ireland, has become the latest patron of Agri Aware.

DLF provides Irish farmers with the very best in grass and forage seed technology.

Everything DLF does is focused on breeding and innovating more sustainable products. From forage grasses that help cows produce more milk with a reduced environmental impact, to lawn grasses that thrive in drought-prone areas with minimal need for irrigation, DLF’s innovations deliver wide-ranging benefits.

DLF joins over 50 patrons of Agri Aware, strengthening the agri-food educational body’s mission to enhance agricultural literacy among the general public and contributing valuable expertise in a critical area of Irish agriculture and food production.

DLF general manager Lee Wilson, Agri Aware executive director Marcus O’Halloran, and DLF business manager Bill Reilly

Speaking about becoming a patron of Agri Aware, Dr Thomas Maloney, product and technical manager at DLF said: “DLF is proud to become a patron of Agri Aware, an organisation doing vital work in showcasing the cultural, environmental, and economic value of Irish agriculture.

“It is especially important to share this message with those from non-farming backgrounds, so they can understand the work that goes into food production and feel reassured that they are consuming Irish products of the highest quality.”

Also commenting on DLF becoming a patron was Agri Aware chairman Shay Galvin who said: “It’s with great pleasure that we welcome DLF as a new patron of Agri Aware. The team at DLF is committed to educating the general public about Irish agriculture and food production through the lens of innovation and sustainability, particularly in their role developing grass and forage solutions to maximise the sustainability of Irish dairy, beef, and sheep production.

“We look forward to working with the DLF team and ensuring that their contributions to the sector are recognised by consumers as part of our shared goal to make Irish agriculture and food production more sustainable into the future.”