Do you know who owns this ‘Pig in the city’? He’s a swill guy!
Police in East Belfast have come across their very own ‘Babe: Pig in the city’!
Monday, 26th July 2021, 3:40 pm
On the 19th July 2021 at approximately 2.30 in the morning police received a report that a pig was on the road in Templemore Avenue.
A spokesperson said: “Initially this was thought to be hogwash but on arrival it was confirmed and although he was a bit disgruntled, the pig was safely taken away for some Netflix and swill.
“If you know anything about or are the owner of this adventurous fellow please contact us on 101 with the reference number 215-190721.”