Christina Faulkner, Farm Families Health Checks, explained: “Taking the time to know your numbers could help prevent a heart attack or a stroke and could save your life.

“It only takes a few minutes and can be measured at the Farm Families Health Checks mobile unit, which operates as a free service to the farming and rural communities.

“Your local pharmacy or your GP surgery can also offer blood pressure checks. You can check your blood pressure at home with a reliable monitor, it is however important to know what’s normal and when you should take action.”

Know your numbers is a yearly campaign which will take place this year from 4 to 10 September. (Pic: Northern Trust)

If your blood pressure is high, you can get support to bring it under control and prevent future health complications. Farming is a busy lifestyle, so it is important to keep fit and well and make your health is a priority.

Taking a short time to get checked may mean a healthier future, keeping you and your family business secure.

The Farm Families team are also joining forces through the NI Agri Rural Health Forum and the British Heart Foundation to bring these important messages to more farm families throughout the winter.

During September, you can find Farm Families Health Checks at:

- National Milk Records Open Day - 7 September

- Armoy Mart - 13 September

- Omagh Mart - 18 September