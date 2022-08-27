Do yourself a favour and give NI lamb a go – it’s the best!

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now in its seventh year, the initiative was started by Cumbrian based sheep farmer Rachel Lumley to highlight how tasty, versatile and easy lamb is to cook with.

Lamb is a contentious product – people either love it or hate it. One of the reasons cited for disliking it is that it’s fatty and smells funny when its cooking. The fact is that lamb is the most natural of meats.

Lamb graze on natural environments like hillsides and mountains, eating herbs and heather and most of the water they drink falls straight from the sky. Compare this to the mass produced chicken that’s consumed with gusto and you would wonder about the reasoning behind not liking it.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Properly raised farm assured lamb is not cheap but a little goes a long way. Like beef, the cheaper cuts can be used to great effect. Mince can be used in the same way as beef in pies, burgers, meatballs etc. Lamb’s liver is relatively cheap and delicious. Heat some oil in a pan until smoking hot and add the liver. Flip after a minute and add some finely chopped shallots, a toot of butter and cook until shallots are golden. Add a good splash of marsala or red wine and serve with creamy mash. Lambs liver is a lot more delicate than pig or beef and worth a try.

A good way of eking out leg of lamb is to make kebabs. In the recipe here they’re marinated in Peshwari spices, threaded onto skewers with onion and grilled. Serve with a yoghurt sauce and some buttered new spuds.

Shoulder of lamb, slowly cooked makes a delicious joint. Cook the vegetables with the lamb so they soak up the flavours and make a sauce with the cooking juices. Turnips are coming back into season now and are particularly good at the moment. A great accompaniment to the lamb is a turnip gratin – one of aunt Doreen’s favourites. She passed away recently but has left a legacy of many great recipes, including this one. This is a decadent dish and works beautifully with the rich lamb and pretty much any roast or grill.