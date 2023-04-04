The warning follows the latest figures from NFU Mutual which show the UK cost of dog attacks on livestock increased more than 50 per cent between pre-pandemic 2019 (£1.2 million) and 2022 (£1.8 million).

And, estimates based on claims data from the UK’s leading rural insurer show farm animals in Northern Ireland worth £165,000 were killed or severely injured by dogs last year.

An attack by uncontrolled dogs earlier this year left County Antrim smallholder, Robert Calvin, with a pedigree ewe dead and dozens of sheep injured.

Robert Calvin.

Robert runs 50 pedigree Texels and Rouge de l’Ouest ewes, 30 commercial ewes and over 50 dry hoggets on his smallholding near Ballymoney.

The attack caused huge suffering to the injured sheep and left the rest of the flock traumatised.

For Robert, it was the worst experience in over 30 years of keeping sheep. It has left him with total costs of over £10,000 for the lost sheep, vets’ bills and reinforcing boundary fences to keep dogs off his land.

A neighbour had an attack on their sheep on the evening of Friday 24 February where, sadly, a hogget had to be put down due to its injuries. Unfortunately, the next night the dogs struck again, this time attacking a batch of Robert’s pedigree Texel and Rouge de l'Ouest ewes that were about to lamb, as well as a number of hoggets.

The County Antrim farmer checked his flock on the morning of Sunday 26 February and found blood trails and wool around the perimeter of the fields.

A high-value pedigree ewe, carrying twin lambs, was very seriously injured. Many other ewes and hoggets had bite injuries and the rest were exhausted from being chased and were huddled in a corner of a field.

The ewe had to be put down and over a dozen sheep treated for injuries. Out of the 14 in-lamb ewes, only three had lambs born alive.

Robert commented: “It’s been a terrible time. The sheep suffered horrendous injuries, and the flock has been left traumatised. Losing so many lambs means this year is a write-off for the enterprise. If farming was my only income, this could have put me out of business.”

Robert, who is an NFU Mutual agent in Ballymoney, has suspicions about where the dogs came from but hasn’t yet got proof.

He has raised sheep on his 50 acre smallholding for over 40 years and is a former chairman of the NI Texel Sheep Breeders’ Club and is currently vice-chairman of the Northern Ireland Rouge de l’Ouest Club.

He reported the attack on Facebook and received widespread sympathy, with his post shared 159 times. He hopes it has been seen by the owners of the dogs responsible for the attacks and that they will make sure their dogs are never left to roam again.

Ulster Farmers’ Union deputy president, William Irvine, said: “Livestock worrying is an ongoing concern for our members, especially at this time of year when sheep are lambing and the improving weather brings more people into the countryside.

“Many of whom discovered the benefits of recreational activity in rural areas during the pandemic. Unfortunately, many of our members have fallen victim to livestock worrying and due to the increase in members contacting us about this issue, it does not come as a huge surprise to learn that the cost of dog attacks has risen by 50%, creating extra expense that our farmers bear the brunt of.

“Farmers are custodians of the countryside, and they work hard to produce high-quality food for consumers all year round.

“It’s extremely disheartening that some dog owners continue to disregard their homes, family farms and livestock in rural areas. Every dog, regardless of the breed or temperament, is a threat to sheep.

“It’s critical that dog owners make sure their pet is on a lead at all times and that they have complete control, not only to protect the sheep’s welfare but also their dog’s. This is the only way to ensure no harm comes to livestock or the pet, allowing walkers to enjoy the countryside peacefully.”

Martin Malone, Northern Ireland Manager at NFU Mutual, added: “The Easter holidays see many people exploring Northern Ireland’s beautiful countryside, but they must remember these idyllic rural destinations are key to farmers’ livelihoods and are home to millions of sheep and new-born lambs.

“This year’s lambing season is underway across Northern Ireland, so it is crucial all dog owners act responsibly by keeping their dog on a lead in areas where livestock are nearby, especially near vulnerable sheep and lambs.

“The Covid-19 pandemic saw many people owning dogs for the first time, but tragically this has been followed by a sharp increase in the cost of livestock attacks.

“It is hard for people to imagine their friendly family pet could chase, injure or kill another animal - but all dogs are capable of this, regardless of breed or size.

“Even dogs chasing sheep can have serious consequences. We’ve heard reports from farmers where sheep and lambs have drowned, suffocated, been run over or chased off cliff edges because of out-of-control dogs.

“Even if a dog does not make contact with a sheep, the distress and exhaustion from being chased can cause a pregnant ewe to miscarry or die. It can also separate young lambs from their mothers, which can lead them to become orphaned.

