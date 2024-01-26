Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bailey is a super cute 12-year-old Bichon Frise who was found straying and came into Dogs Trust’s care from the pound.

Bailey has a problem with his spine, which means potential adopters must be prepared to manage his activity carefully, so he doesn't get too boisterous.

Bailey is a playful lad who enjoys short walks. He is also very fond of his treats, with doggy peanut butter being a firm favourite.

Tobias is a sweet three-year-old Shih Tzu. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Bailey is looking for his forever home where he can snuggle up on the sofa with his new family. Bailey requires a quiet home environment where he may be able to live with another dog if they are calm.

He may also be able to live with dog-savvy cats that are used to having a dog in the home as he is playful and may chase. Bailey has a lot of love to give to whoever is lucky to adopt him.

Tobias is a sweet three-year-old Shih Tzu who is starting to come out of his shell the more time he spends with his foster carers. Tobias likes being an independent boy, so enjoys doing his own things at his own pace.

Bailey is a super cute 12-year-old Bichon Frise. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He especially loves getting out and about exploring on a sniffy walk where there are smells galore, rather than walking quickly.

He is beginning to show his more playful side and will now venture up on the sofa beside his foster carer for snuggles.

In his foster home, Tobias is living with a few other small dogs that he gets along well with, so he could share his new home with doggy companions.

He has seen a cat at a distance and did not seem interested, so could share his home with a cat if the correct management is in place.

Tobias has been left at home for up to four hours and was quite happy.

He is making great improvements with his housetraining.