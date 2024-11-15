Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bear and Delores are just two of the wonderful dogs currently being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust Ballymena. Can you offer either of them a loving new home?

Bear is a beautiful three-year-old Labrador that will bring a burst of life and love to the right home.

Bear is very sweet and loves a cuddle on the sofa, especially after a fun day out exploring.

Bear is working with the Dogs Trust training team to improve his manners, as he loves people so much. He will jump up for kisses when saying hello, so he will require further training to help him learn other ways of being friendly.

Bear is a beautiful three-year-old Labrador. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

While Bear is a lot of fun to be around, he can also become overwhelmed with excitement at times and then will grab his lead or something close by.

Staff at Dogs Trust, therefore, feel that he would be best suited to patient adopters who can provide him with a calm routine.

He would also hugely benefit from adopters who enjoy training and have an active lifestyle so he can enjoy lots of walks.

Bear loves his food and especially likes receiving treats in an enrichment toy like a Kong or destruction box.

Delores is a gorgeous, sweet and snuggly six-year-old Bulldog. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Give Bear a toy and he is one, very happy lad!

Due to Bear being a big, strong and at times bouncy boy, Dogs Trust feel that any children in his new home should be aged 14 and over.

Bear loves to say hello to other dogs but can be a bit much for some dogs, so a home with no other pets would be ideal.

Potential adopters need to be comfortable walking a strong dog. A home with a good-sized garden where he can enjoy energetic antics would be perfect for Bear.

Give Bear a toy and he is one, very happy lad. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He requires company in the home to begin with to help him adjust to his new surroundings.

Find out more about offering Bear a loving new home here.

Delores is a gorgeous, sweet and snuggly six-year-old Bulldog.

She hasn't had the best start in life but that hasn't stopped her from being an absolute cuddle bug with the funniest personality.

Delores is happy travelling in the car to go and explore new places. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She absolutely loves playing with the other dog in her foster home, then hopping up for a snooze and a snuggle – so be prepared to share your sofa!

Delores is happy travelling in the car to go and explore new places and, when at home, she likes chew toys and chilling.

Delores’ foster carer says she is a wonderfully sweet girl so, if you are looking for a loving best buddy, she could be the girl for you.

Delectable Delores could live with children and can share her home with another doggy companion after successful meets.

She is also able to be left for a few hours once she has settled into her new home, and prepare for the best welcome when you come home.

Find out more about adopting gorgeous Delores here.