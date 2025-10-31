Dogs Trust: Bella the beautiful Labrador and handsome Lurcher cross Billie need rehoming in Northern Ireland

There are lots of dogs of all shapes and sizes currently being cared for by the fantastic team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Two of the wonderful dogs waiting to be adopted are Bella and Billie.

Bella is a beautiful two-year-old Labrador who is a very happy-go-lucky girl. This stunning youngster loves people so greets everyone the same, with an excitable welcome. Bella doesn’t realise her size and as she acts like a big puppy so will require help with her basic training. Bella has such a friendly nature, she brings smiles to faces where-ever she goes.

She would be best suited to a home with older children aged 12 and over due to her big, bouncy nature. She would adore a secure garden in which to play, for training and where she can enjoy enrichment toys and games. Bella may be able to live with another dog in the home after successful meets at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Bella. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

Bella is affectionate and loves treats so training should be great fun for all involved.

If you fancy sharing your sofa with Bella, then get in touch with the team at Ballymena.

Billie, meanwhile, is a very handsome two-year-old Lurcher cross who has a loving and fun personality. Youngster Billie can be a little bit wary of new people and places, so he is looking for an owner who can help build his confidence. He is crate trained, enjoys playing with toys and likes travelling in the car for walking adventures. Billie has made lovely, strong friendships with his Canine Carers who he makes smile every day with his funny antics.

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena think he would be a pawfect match for someone who is on the lookout for a fun, canine companion.

Billie. (Photo: Dogs Trust Ballymena)

Billie is looking for a quiet home with adopters who will enjoy taking this playful pup on daily walks. He would be best suited in an adult only home where he is the only pet. Although Billie can be unsure when he first meets you, once he gets to know you, his goofy, and fun nature will soon shine. Billie requires to meet his new family a couple of times before he leaves Dogs Trust Ballymena for his forever home.

If you are interested in adopting Bella and Billie, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena or pop along to see the dogs in person. The rehoming centre is open for general browsing on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday from 12pm to 4pm and by pre-arranged appointments on Wednesday and Friday mornings.

You can find out more by visiting https://www.dogstrust.org.uk/ballymena