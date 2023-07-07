Berry is a gorgeous four-year-old Brittany Spaniel looking for her new start in life. Berry is a curious girl who enjoys exploring new places.

She loves human company and is very smart. Berry also loves her food, especially treats, which will help with training.

She likes to play with her toys and would love a secure outdoor space where she can play with her adopters.

Florence is a very sweet four-year-old Miniature Poodle crossbreed. Image: Dogs Trust

She will need someone at home with her for most of the day to begin with and once she feels comfortable in her new environment, leaving time can be built up.

Berry can live with secondary school age children (aged 12 and over) that are used to being around dogs.

She could also potentially live with another dog in her new home after successful meets at the Rehoming Centre as Berry is dog social and likes to go on walkies with her doggy friends.

Berry is very friendly towards people and loves human company. Image: Dogs Trust

Berry is an active girl so her adopters must be able to take her on plenty of walks.

She will jump into the car for travel to new places but would benefit from some confidence building with car travel once adopted.

She has no history of house training so this could also be worked on in her new home.

Find out more about adopting Berry here.

Florence gets along very well with everybody she meets and it doesn't take her long before she is cuddling up with you on the sofa for naptime. Image: Dogs Trust

Florence is a very sweet four-year-old Miniature Poodle crossbreed. After being a fantastic mum to her puppies, she is enjoying some much-needed me time in a foster home.

Florence gets along very well with everybody she meets and it doesn't take her long before she is cuddling up with you on the sofa for naptime.

She enjoys getting out and about for walks although she is timid around other dogs at present, so the foster carers are working at Florence’s pace to build her confidence and she has enjoyed going out for a walk recently with a friend’s dog.

She is a playful girl and loves having a run round with her toys. Florence came into her foster home not housetrained but she is learning to go outside so a secure garden is a must in her new home.

Berry is a gorgeous four-year-old Brittany Spaniel looking for her new start in life. Image: Dogs Trust

At night Florence is sleeping in her foster carer’s bedroom as she likes company, so Dogs Trust are looking for a home where there is someone around for most of the day so she can continue to grow in confidence with time being left alone built up gradually.

A calm home environment would be best as she is unsure of sudden movements or loud noises, and for this reason any children in the home should be sensible and of at least secondary school age.

With some careful introductions to other dogs, Dogs Trust do believe she could share a home with another dog.

Florence has some food allergies which can make her skin itchy and uncomfortable so she is being fed a special diet, as well as being given medication to control this, which will be discussed with anyone interested in rehoming fabulous Florence.