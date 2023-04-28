Beautiful Bob is a very special boy with a lot of love to give. He is a two-year-old Border Collie cross.

Bob is very friendly and enthusiastic about everything he does in life, especially when meeting new people and dogs.

He is an active walker and would love a home with adopters who can provide him with plenty of exciting walks.

He travels well in the car, loves play time and loves his food.

Bob didn’t have the best start in life and was underweight when he came into Dogs Trust care. However, thanks to the love and attention he has received from his foster carers, he has now gained weight and is in great condition, ready for his new forever home.

Bob is very strong on the lead and gets excited about passing cars, so would need to be walked in areas away from busy roads.

Although he gets on well with other dogs, he would prefer to be the only pet in his new home.

Becky is a brilliant girl who is full of life and love.

He will require understanding adopters who can cope with his size and strength.

Bob requires a home with a fully secure garden area where he can burn off some of his energy. He could live in a home with children aged 14 and over.

Meet Bob.

Becky, meanwhile, is a four-year-old Maltese cross. Bonnie Becky is a brilliant girl who is full of life and love.

She enjoys playing with her toys and is happiest when she is getting lots of attention. She is an affectionate little dog who loves snuggles on your knee and adores human company.

Becky is looking to be the only dog in her new home, with adopters who are willing to help her with her training around other dogs.

Becky loves her walks, but would prefer to be walked in quieter areas without too many other dogs around.

She will happily jump in the car to join you on your adventures. Becky would be best suited in an adult only home, or in a home with older children aged 14 and over.

