Cobie and Pablo are currently being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust, Ballymena, while they wait to find their loving forever homes.

Cobie is a six-year-old beautiful Rough Collie who is a friendly, quiet and gentle boy with little known history.

Cobie has worked his magic and has all the team at Ballymena and his foster carers charmed by his great personality.

He is a curious fellow and likes to have a nosey at what is going on, so we have no doubt he will be his adopter's shadow. When in the garden Cobie loves a game of fetch and has really come out of his shell, enjoying playing with toys.

Cobie walks well on the lead and he doesn’t look for very long walks, some days he is happy to walk further than others. He is housetrained.

Cobie’s foster carers describe him as the sweetest dog who loves human company, he greets everyone with a waggy tail.

He is looking for an adult only home, or a home with secondary school age children used to living with a dog. Coby interacts nicely with other dogs – he is calm and polite when meeting new canine friends, however, Dogs Trust do believe he would be best suited to a being the only pet in his new home.

Coby would like a home with a secure outdoor in which to play and to give him a familiar safe space.

Pablo is a tiny chihuahua who is bursting with personality and is the definition of small but mighty.(Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about adopting Cobie here.

Pablo is a tiny chihuahua who is bursting with personality and is the definition of small but mighty.

He is eight years old and enjoys home comforts and is looking for a new home where he can enjoy the life of luxury he deserves.

Pablo likes to sleep on the bed and lie on the sofa, so is looking for adopters who are happy with this arrangement!

Pablo requires a quiet adult only, home with no visiting children. He would be best suited to being the only pet in the home as he doesn’t want to share the limelight. Pablo can be apprehensive meeting new people so potential adopters must be willing to visit him multiple times so he can build a bond.

Once Pablo gets to know you, he shows his sweet and loving nature and loves curling up on your lap.

Like most chihuahuas, Pablo is a chatty boy who likes to let you know how he’s feeling. His favourite thing to do is keep watch out the window where he sometimes falls asleep on the job. Pablo loves going for trips in the car.