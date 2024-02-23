Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Archie is a handsome eight-year-old Cocker Spaniel crossbreed who is a very sweet and loving boy.

As with all Spaniels, Archie has plenty of energy for walkies, playtime and mental stimulation activities.

Archie gets on well with other dogs especially those that are calm in nature, so could share his home with another doggy pal pending successful meets.

When Archie came into Dogs Trust care, he had only ever lived outdoors but, thanks to his fantastic foster carers, he is transitioning well to living in a home, however, this work will need to continue in his new home. Archie would benefit from having his own space initially within the home.

Archie is looking for patient and committed owners who will help him adapt to home life, build his confidence and dedicate time to training.

He requires active adopters who will enjoy exercising with Archie. He would love a secure outdoor place in which to play. Archie could share his home with secondary school aged children and needs someone around for most of the day to help him settle in.

You can find out more about Archie here.

Shadow, meanwhile, is a beautiful one-year-old Labrador/Spaniel crossbreed.

Without a ‘Shadow’ of a doubt, this lovely lad will bring a spark of love and energy into your home.

He is a great boy with so much to give and in the right home we know he will thrive. Shadow is very friendly and super sweet. He loves attention and is looking for a new family that will give him plenty of love, exercise, and mental stimulation.

Shadow requires active adopters who are willing to work with him on his training.

Shadow is a beautiful one-year-old Labrador/Spaniel crossbreed. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Shadow loves adventures and seeing new places after which snuggles on the sofa are definitely required.

He is happy jumping into the car for his walks but has been a little unwell on long car journeys so shorter journeys are best for him. He would love a home with a secure garden for playtime and sniffs.

Shadow has lived with children so could share his life with dog savvy children aged eight and over. He could also live with a doggy company as long as they can cope with his fun, energetic antics.