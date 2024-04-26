Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cooper is a stunning five-year-old Labrador cross who is a super friendly and loveable boy.

He loves dogs and people so he can often pull towards them as he is keen to say hello.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cooper is working on his manners with the training team at the centre and he has been a very good boy. He is looking for adopters who are patient and kind and will help him continue with his training.

Cooper is a stunning five-year-old Labrador cross. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Cooper will happily go on new adventures while he also loves to snuggle up.

Cooper would greatly benefit from an outdoor space in his new home where he can have a sniff and play his favourite games. As he loves company so much, Cooper would like his new family to be around for most of the day to help him settle into his new surroundings.

Cooper has grown so much already in his short time at the centre we just know he will thrive with a family that are truly committed to putting in the time and energy to allow him to enjoy life to the full.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He could live with dog savvy secondary school aged children, and he could also have dog walking buddies, however, he would best suit being the only dog in the home due to his enthusiast interactions with other dogs.

Molly is an eight-year-old Border Collie cross who is super smart. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Find out more about offering Cooper a home here.

Molly is an eight-year-old Border Collie cross who is super smart and requires daily walks and enrichment to keep her intelligent mind occupied. This amazing girl has an incredible personality and will certainly bring a burst of love and life to her new owner’s life.

Molly is very affectionate with lots of love to give and turns into a real love bug once she gets to know you. She is ready to spend her days exploring and her evenings curled up on the sofa.

The team at Dogs Trust don’t know anything about Molly’s past life. She can be worried when meeting new people so will require multiple meets so a bond can be made before she goes to her forever home.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cooper will happily go on new adventures while he also loves to snuggle up. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Molly requires patient and understanding adopters and is looking for a quiet adult only home. She can be a little unsure when visiting the vets, however, she happily wears a muzzle.

Molly has some medical needs which will be discussed with anyone interested in this beautiful girl.

She loves human company and, although she can be left for a couple of hours during the day, she prefers to have company most of the time so time left alone should be gradually increased.

Once Molly has built that special bond with you, she will be the only best friend you need in life.