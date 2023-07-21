Copper is a stunning seven-week-old Labrador puppy who is looking for her new home along with her four litter mates.

Copper and her siblings are lively and full of fun.

If you are applying to adopt one of the pups, please state in your application if you have any preference in relation to sex.

Copper and her siblings are available to rehome. (Image: Dogs Trust)

When fully grown, Copper and her siblings should be medium to large in size, so adopters will need to consider this.

Copper could share her new home with other animals. She could live with children aged five years and over, providing there is appropriate supervision in the home.

As a puppy, she will require someone at home most of the day to help with her house training and basic training.

Adopters will be required to attend Dogs Trust’s fantastic Dog School training classes. She would benefit from a home with an enclosed garden where she can play and run around.

Find out more about adopting Copper or her siblings here.

Merle is a handsome and friendly big boy who is enjoying home comforts in a foster home.

He is a four-year-old Retriever (Labrador) cross.

Merle is a lovely companion who follows his foster carer around the house like a shadow, so enjoys company.

He has settled well into his foster home, quickly getting used to the routine and has enjoyed meeting new dogs in the home and on walks.

Merle is housetrained and he loves a snuggle. He is a very playful lad once he gets to know you.

Merle requires a home with adopters who have space for a large dog. He has been around dogs in his foster home and is doing very well with four-legged pals of all sizes.

He could live in a home with another dog pending successful meets.

Merle requires a home with adopters who have space for a large dog. (Image: Dogs Trust)

He requires his training and socialisation to continue in his new home. Merle could also live in a home with older children.