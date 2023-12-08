Gorgeous Wolfie and Desmond are still waiting to find loving new homes in Northern Ireland. Can you help?

Wolfie is a very special girl who has been through a lot in her short life, but with the help of her foster carers and their dogs has grown in confidence and has integrated well into their lives.

She is looking for a calm and quiet home with adopters who are happy to dedicate their time and patience to her by working alongside the Dogs Trust training and behavioural team for guidance and, in return, you will be rewarded with a very sweet dog whose character will soon begin to shine.

Gaining Wolfie’s trust and affection will be immensely rewarding, and adopters will be glad they have given her the time she needs to come round when they receive that first cuddle.

Wolfie is a very special girl who has been through a lot in her short life. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She can share her home with other pets, dogs and cats. A securely enclosed garden is essential.

Wolfie has been on her own for up to five hours in the home and there have been no problems.

Wolfie tends to keep her distance when meeting new people, however, once she is comfortable with you, she enjoys having company and will snuggle up on the sofa beside you giving kisses. Her foster carers are beginning to see a really playful and goofy side to Wolfie as she settles in.

She travels well in the car to go for ‘walkies’, although she is nervous when vehicles pass so any walking areas need to be away from traffic.

Desmond is a handsome young Border Collie who is under one-year-old. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

In the home her favourite pass time is ‘tidying up her toys’, when she brings every one of her toys into bed with her.

Desmond, meanwhile, is a handsome young Border Collie who is under one-year-old.

Desmond is a super fun, energetic and intelligent youngster who is a firm favourite with the staff.

Wolfie is looking for a calm and quiet home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He has the beginnings of lots of tricks and requires an owner who can keep up with his energy levels and intelligent brain.

He will need plenty of physical and mental stimulation to prevent him from becoming bored – a true border collie.

Desmond requires adopters that are interested in training and are willing to dedicate the time he needs to be both mentally and physically stimulated.

He is an energetic young lad so will require plenty of exercise.

Desmond is a super fun, energetic and intelligent youngster. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He is looking for an adult only home, with a secure garden in a quiet location where he can play. Desmond could potentially live with another settled dog pending successful meets and management in the home.