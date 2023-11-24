Two more gorgeous dogs are in need of loving new homes this week – Cuan and Jai.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cuan is a five-year-old Lakeland Terrier cross who loves to play with his toys and will enjoy having fun with his adopters. Cuan is a sweet boy with a sensitive side so his requires a specific home.

Cuan is very fond of people and has formed great bonds with his canine carers. He greets you with a wagging tail and, once he gets to know you, he will happily jump on your knee for a cuddle and would stay there all day if that was possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuan is a fantastic boy in the house and enjoys his home comforts. In his previous home he liked to sleep in the living room or bedroom, all the comfiest places are where you would find Cuan.

Cuan is a sweet boy with a sensitive side. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

He does not like traffic or meeting other dogs while out on walks, which means he will need to be exercised in quiet locations. Cuan enjoys peace and quiet at home, so an environment without a lot of noise would be perfect.

He is, therefore, searching for an adult only home where he is the only pet. He would love a home with a secure garden in a quiet area.

As Cuan loves his family, he requires someone at home with him initially while he settles into his new abode.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Multiple meets will be required at the Dogs Trust rehoming centre before this beautiful boy goes to his forever home.

Jai is a beautiful five-year-old Springer Spaniel. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

If you think Cuan could be the boy for you, fill in an application form and mark Cuan as a favourite dog.

Find out more about offering Cuan a home here.

Jai is a beautiful five-year-old Springer Spaniel with a real zest for life. Sadly, he hasn’t had an easy life to date, so can take time to build relationships with new people and he isn’t used to living indoors, however, with the right person, the journey to build a loving relationship and loyal bond with Jai will be a very rewarding one.

He is an extremely sociable lad who enjoys the company of other dogs so much so that he has been helping new dogs that come into Dogs Trust’s care adapt to their new surroundings.

Cuan is a five-year-old Lakeland Terrier cross. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He has so many doggy friends at the centre. If you love the outdoors and are always up for an adventure, then Jai could be the boy for you.

He loves all kinds of terrains, whether its mountains, beach or forest. He is also rather partial to a cold-water dip, especially if there is a tennis ball involved.

After his exercise, swim or play, Jai loves nothing more than to take a nap in his crate. Jai is a brilliant boy who will make his adopter feel very rewarded and loved once they put the dedication and patience into getting to know him.

Jai requires a quiet home where he can get used to living within a home slowly. It would be perfect for Jai if there is a separate area where he can go to relax within the home.

Jai would be best suited to an adult only home. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He would love a secure outdoor space in which to play, the more room the better.

Jai would be best suited to an adult only home and could live with another dog following successful meets at the centre. Multiple meets will be required before this special boy goes to his forever home.