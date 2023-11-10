Desmond and Harmony are just two of the dogs currently in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Desmond is a handsome six-month-old Border Collie. He is a super fun, energetic and intelligent Border Collie who is a firm favourite with the staff at Dogs Trust. He has the beginnings of lots of tricks and requires an owner who can keep up with his energy and brains.

Desmond will need plenty of physical and mental stimulation to prevent him from becoming bored – a true Border Collie!

Desmond requires adopters that are interested in training and are willing to dedicate the time he needs to exercise mentally and physically. He is looking for an adult only home, with a secure garden in a quiet location where he can play.

Desmond could potentially live with another settled dog, pending successful meets and management in the home.

Find out more about offering Desmond a new home here.

Harmony is a sweet and loving five-year-old Staffie who is looking for someone who will spend lots of time with her as she loves company.

She will certainly become her adopter’s shadow. Harmony prefers to sleep in the bedroom with you so she’s there ready to give you a friendly good morning greeting when you wake up.

She loves treats and any enrichment toys that get her brain working, especially anything she can pull apart.

Harmony’s adopters require to be around for most of the day due to her love of company. She is dealing with a few aches and pains in her legs that her new family will need to help her manage long term, but it doesn’t hold her back and she enjoys walks at her own pace.

Harmony is inquisitive about other dogs when out and about so could potentially be rehomed with another canine companion after successful meets. Her reaction to cats is unknown, so there should be no cats in her forever home.

As Dogs Trust have little information about Harmony's past, if there are children in the home, they should be at least secondary school age.

Happy Harmony will make a fantastic, best pal for someone special.