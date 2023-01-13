News you can trust since 1963
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Dogs Trust: Dogs available for adoption in Northern Ireland include cuddly Chow Chow cross Koda

Two more beautiful dogs are searching for their ‘pawfect’ forever homes in Northern Ireland. Koda the Chow Chow cross and Whippet cross Meeko are available to adopt from the Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre in Ballymena.

By Joanne Knox
4 hours ago - 1 min read

Koda, aged seven, is a sweet natured girl who likes attention from humans and welcomes a pat once she gets to know you.

She is brilliant in the car and likes looking out the window on her journeys to new walking places.

She is a joy to walk on the lead and enjoys having a doggy walking companion on her walks.

Koda is a sweet natured girl who likes attention from humans and welcomes a pat once she gets to know you.
Most Popular

Her favourite thing to do is to sniff all the new smells when out and about.

Koda is looking for a peaceful home where she is the only dog. She could live with children aged 15 and over.

Could Koda be the canine companion you’ve been waiting for?

Meet Koda

Meeko is a lovely young lad.

Meeko, a two-year-old Whippet cross, is a lovely young lad.

He can be a little nervous on first meeting but forms fantastic bonds with people once he gets to know you.

He is looking for a home that has plenty of secure outdoor space where he can run and play.

Meeko would love a peaceful home, with somewhere comfy and cosy for him to relax as he likes his home comforts.

Koda is looking for a peaceful home where she is the only dog.

Meeko should be the only pet in the home and will need to be walked in quiet locations away from other dogs if possible.

He is looking for someone who is willing to give him the love and patience he needs to build his confidence – you will in turn be rewarded with a fantastic best pal!

Meet Meeko

Read More
Dogs available for adoption in Northern Ireland from Dogs Trust, including Jack ...
Meeko would love a peaceful home, with somewhere comfy and cosy for him to relax as he likes his home comforts.
Dogs TrustDogsNorthern IrelandBallymena