Beautiful Bella is a very sweet and loveable dog with lots of energy.

Beautiful Bella is one year old and is a very sweet and loveable dog with lots of energy. She is a lively girl who loves people once she gets to know you and she enjoys a walking adventure.

Bella is looking for adopters who can match her energy levels. She could potentially live with another dog and with children aged 12 and over. Bella is house trained but due to being a youngster she would benefit from attending the Dog School training classes.

She requires a home with a secure garden in which she can play.

Meet Bella.

Four-year-old Cookie is a friendly, loving dog once he gets to know you. He is an active lad who loves getting out and about especially to new places where he can explore.

He enjoys his food and playing with a tennis ball – he thinks playing fetch is just the best fun.

Cookie will require a few meets at the centre before going to his forever home. He can live with children aged 14 and over. Although he would prefer to be the only dog in his new home, Cookie enjoys the company of a doggy walking companion.

Cookie is a friendly, loving dog once he gets to know you.

Cookie will need someone at home with him for most of the day to begin with, to help him settle into his new surroundings with time being left alone built up gradually. He requires a home with a secure garden as playtime is such an important pastime for Cookie.

Meet Cookie.

