Winston, a Chihuahua (long coat) cross, is under six months old.

Winston is an adorable puppy who is searching for a loving and permanent home. He is small in size and can live with children aged 10 years and above, as well as another suitable dog.

He is looking for someone who can spend time with him at home, helping him settle in before gradually building up his leaving time.

As he is still in the early stages of life, he will require basic training in all areas, but don't worry, he will be automatically enrolled in Dog School Puppy Classes to ensure he gets off to a great start after adoption!

Meet Winston.

Casper, meanwhile, is an eight-year-old Terrier cross.

Casper is a sweet and clever boy who is in search of a quiet home. He gets nervous in busy environments, so he needs a home with few visitors and no children.

Casper finds walks stressful, so needs a secure garden where he can run around and play.

He prefers to sleep close to his humans and needs to be the only dog in the home.

Casper is housetrained and loves to snuggle once he gets comfortable with you.

He enjoys playing with a ball and would make a great companion for a patient and understanding owner.

He’s not fond of being left alone but he's currently undergoing training to manage his anxiety, so adopters will need to continue this management.

