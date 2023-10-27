Wolfie is one of a number of dogs currently being cared for by Dogs Trust and in need of a loving new home in Northern Ireland.

Wolfie is a very special girl who has been through a lot in her short life but, with the help of her foster carers and their dogs, she has grown in confidence and has integrated well into their lives and is now finally ready to find a home to call her own.

She is looking for a calm and quiet home with adopters who are happy to dedicate their time and patience to her by working alongside the Dogs Trust training and behavioural team for guidance. In return, her adopters will be rewarded with a very sweet dog whose character will shine through.

Gaining Wolfie’s trust and affection is immensely rewarding and adopters will be glad they have given her the time she needs to come round when they receive that first cuddle.

Wolfie can share her home with other dogs and cats, however, she would be best suited being kept away from livestock such as sheep as she shows an interest in them as she walks past their fields.

A securely enclosed garden is essential due to her being nervous and she will not go to the toilet when people are with her.

Wolfie has been on her own for up to five hours in the home with no problems, and she is housetrained so long as she is given plenty of opportunities to toilet outside.

With everything she has been through in her short life, Wolfie does tend to keep her distance from you at the start, but once she is comfortable she enjoys being in your company and will snuggle up on the sofa beside you giving kisses.

Her foster carers are beginning to see a really playful and goofy side to Wolfie as time goes on.

Wolfie travels well in the car but does have to be lifted in, which she is fine with. Due to her foster carers having to build up so much trust and confidence, she has not been to many other places for walks and is used going for a dander along country roads where they live.

On walks she is nervous and jumpy with vehicles passing, so any walking areas need to be away from traffic.

In the home her favourite pastime is ‘tidying up her toys’ – this is where she brings them all to her bed!