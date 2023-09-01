Fergal is a brilliant young Labrador/Collie crossbreed who is under one year old. He can be a nervous boy until he gets to know you, then he is very happy to hang out and be your best friend, especially if you play fetch with him.

Once trust has been built, he is a very loving, affectionate and playful dog. Fergal requires dedicated adopters that will take time to get to know him and work with him to build his confidence.

Fergal requires a quiet home without many visitors as he finds new people a little stressful.

He will also need to be walked in quieter areas. His ideal home will have a secure outdoor space where he can play and stretch his legs. This will be amazing for him especially because his favourite thing in the world is to play fetch with a tennis ball.

Fergal could potentially live with another settled female dog in his new home after successful meets at the rehoming centre. If there are no other dogs in the home, it will be brilliant for Fergal to have doggy friends to meet for walks.

As Fergal is unsure of new people, it is essential that his potential adopters are willing to come to the rehoming centre several times before adoption.

His ideal adopters will have had previous dog experience and be prepared to work with fabulous Fergal on his training.

Popcorn is a handsome five-year-old Pug. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Popcorn is a handsome five-year-old Pug. He is a great boy who is happy being handled and enjoys playing with toys. He is very friendly and enjoys human company.

Popcorn may require a little help with house training, so someone who is around most of the day would be beneficial.

Popcorn could live with another female dog, pending successful meets at the rehoming centre, or he would also be happy being the only dog in the home.

He is looking for a quieter home and could live with children aged 11 years and over.

He has had a positive reaction to every cat he has encountered so could potentially be rehomed to a home with a feline resident.

A home with a garden would be fantastic where Popcorn can play.