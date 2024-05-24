Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ginny and Honey are just of the dogs in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland at the moment.

Ginny is a beautiful three-year-old crossbreed who has made lots of best friends at the rehoming centre. She is super loving, and staff know to expect the biggest cuddles when Ginny’s around.

Ginny is playful and active and loves nothing more than chasing a ball and having fun with her people.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is also a true adventurer so will be more than happy to jump in the car to visit exciting new places. Her absolute favourite walking location is the beach as she loves splashing around in the water. On walks she can be strong on the lead because everything is so fascinating.

Honey is a two-year-old, fun-loving, Pomeranian. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Ginny happily wears a muzzle when out and about as she can find it stressful when other dogs are around. As Ginny is an incredibly clever girl, she will thrive with adopters who want to continue her training.

She has already learnt lots of the basics and gets so much enjoyment out of learning new things. Ginny is a fun character who will keep her family smiling with her goofy ways and gigantic, affectionate cuddles.

Ginny requires a home where she is the only pet with dog-experienced owners where everyone in the home is over the age of 16. Ginny has no previous experience of being around young children so will be more comfortable if there are no visiting children. She would love a large, secure garden where she can enjoy off-lead playtime. Her adopters should be at home with her during the day to begin, giving her time to settle into her new routine and environment.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After this, Ginny should be able to be left for a few hours as she is fully housetrained and enjoys chilling out in her bed during down time.

Ginny is a beautiful three-year-old crossbreed. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Potential adopters should be able to visit the Rehoming Centre for meets prior to adoption so that she can get to know you. She has the sweetest personality and with Ginny around you will most definitely get all the adoration you’ll ever need from a furry friend.

Find out more about adopting Ginny here.

Honey is a two-year-old, fun-loving, Pomeranian with a huge personality to fall in love with.

She is a chatty girl and loves to tell you her thoughts and opinions on everything. Honey’s favourite thing to eat as a treat are dog-safe veggies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Honey has plenty of energy for walkies and enjoys getting out daily for a run, sniff and explore. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

She also loves to spend time chilling out on the sofa and cuddling on your knee. Honey has plenty of energy for walkies and enjoys getting out daily for a run, sniff and explore.

She loves her chew toys and is happy to spend down time in her crate. She is very good with being brushed which is perfect as regularly grooming of her gorgeous coat will be required. Honey has quickly amassed lots of admirers at the Rehoming Centre.

Honey could live in a home with children primary school age and over. She would like someone to be around for most of the day. She is friendly towards other dogs and has lived with canine companions in the past, so could live with another dog pending successful meets at the Rehoming Centre. A secure outdoor space would be fantastic for Honey where she can potter and play.