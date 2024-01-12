Gusty and Cuan are just two of the dogs currently being cared for by Dogs Trust, Ballymena, that are in need of loving new homes in Northern Ireland.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Gusty is a three-year-old Spaniel crossbreed. He is a very handsome young boy looking for an adult only home with someone who has owned a dog before. This is because Gusty came to Dogs Trust as a stray, so they know little about his background.

The team love spending time with Gusty as he always provides some entertainment!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He previously shared his kennel with a female dog, helping her to build confidence and keeping her company, so he could potentially live with another female dog.

Cuan is a five-year-old Lakeland Terrier cross. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Gusty’s special someone will love going for walkies, be happy to keep up his grooming as he has a beautiful coat, and be willing to meet this beautiful boy numerous times before adoption.

Gusty is known as quite the chatterbox and doesn’t hold back on telling you all about his day and how he’s feeling.

He has mastered an impressive sit and sometimes even stands on his hind legs too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He is very motivated by a tasty snack, so his adopter will be able to further his training if they wish.

Gusty’s special someone will love going for walkies. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Gusty is not always sure about people he doesn’t know, however, once he knows you, he is a great pal to have.

He has formed a lovely bond with his canine carers and is known for putting his paw on their laps so he can enjoy a fuss.

A secure outdoor space will benefit Gusty in his new home as he likes to run in open spaces carrying his toys.

Find out more about offering Gusty a home here.

Cuan loves to play and enjoys games of all kinds. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cuan is a five-year-old Lakeland terrier cross who loves to play with his toys and will enjoy having fun with his adopters.

Cuan is a sweet boy with a sensitive side so his requires a specific home. Cuan is very fond of people and has formed great bonds with his canine carers.

He greets you with a wagging tail and, once he gets to know you, he will happily jump on your knee for a cuddle and would stay there all day if that was possible.

Cuan is a fantastic boy in the house and enjoys his home comforts. In his previous home he liked to sleep in the living room or bedroom, all the comfiest places are where you would find Cuan.

Gusty is a very handsome young boy. (Pic: Dogs Trust)

Advertisement

Advertisement

He does not like traffic or meeting other dogs while out on walks, which means he will need to be exercised in quiet locations.

Cuan enjoys peace and quiet at home, so an environment without a lot of noise would be perfect.

He is therefore searching for an adult only home where he is the only pet.

He would love a home with a secure garden in a quiet area.

Cuan loves to play and enjoys games of all kinds. If he’s not playing, when outside of his kennel, he is a very chilled out little lad who enjoys the company of the people around him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Cuan loves company, he requires someone at home with him initially while he settles into his new abode.

Multiple meets will be required at the rehoming centre before he goes to his forever home.