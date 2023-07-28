Jack Russell/Collie crosses Dora and Buddy are three-year-old siblings who would love to find a new home together.

This very sweet brother and sister duo enjoy playing and walking together, and both enjoy their food.

They relish being in each other's company as they have been their entire lives.

Image: Dogs Trust

They have been around children in their previous home so could live with primary school aged children, as long as they are properly supervised.

Dora and Buddy could also share their home with a cat and other dogs, pending successful meets at the centre.

If you have room in your heart and home for two, please get in touch with the team at Dogs Trust Ballymena.

Find out more about Dora here and Buddy here.

Image: Dogs Trust

Maggie is a three-year-old Boxer/Bulldog cross who is an absolute sweetheart.

She is an incredibly friendly and sweet young dog who is good travelling in the car and, once her confidence increases with you, will love going for trips.

She has a very loving nature and will be a loyal companion.

Maggie is looking for adopters who will be patient, allowing her time to settle as she can be timid and shy with handling to begin with, but once she gets to know you and her new environment she is fantastic company.

Maggie is a three-year-old boxer/bulldog cross who is an absolute sweetheart. Image: Dogs Trust

Maggie can live with dogs and cats as she is in her foster home.

She is having some issues with her skin, which she is coping very well with and which will need managed in her new home.

Maggie is best suited with no children in the home, however, older secondary school age children may be considered.