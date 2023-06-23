Kiwi and Frank are both being cared for by the team at Dogs Trust Rehoming Centre, Ballymena.

Kiwi is a three-year-old Jack Russell Terrier who is a charming little boy with lots of personality. He is looking for a calm and predictable home where he can settle into a relaxed environment and enjoy the life of a cherished and adored family pet.

Kiwi loves his walks and enjoys playtime with his carers.

Image: Dogs Trust

He is looking for a home with patient and understanding adopters as he can be a little worried by new people and new situations. He is sociable with other dogs so could potentially live with a calm and friendly dog in his new home, and with children aged 16 and over.

Kiwi may require a little help with his toilet training, so having a secure garden space for regular access will really help with this.

Find out more about Kiwi here.

Frank is a lively, fun-loving one-year-old French Bulldog who loves nothing more than to play with his toys. He has lots of personality and is sure to keep his adopters

Frank is a lively, fun-loving one-year-old French Bulldog who loves nothing more than to play with his toys. Image: Dogs Trust

entertained.

Little is known about Frank’s history, so he would be best suited to an adult only home or a family with older children aged 13 and over. He gets on well with other dogs at the rehoming centre so, pending successful meets, he could potentially live with another dog.

Frank has a minor medical issue that requires a soft diet, which can be discussed with the adoption team further.

Once Frank has fully recovered, he will need some help with his training.

Image: Dogs Trust

He is an enthusiastic little chap, so training will be lots of fun with Frank.

A secure garden will be perfect where he can play and work on his training with his adopters. If his adopters have experience of owning a French Bulldog that would be ideal.

Find out more about Frank here.