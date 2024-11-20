Dogs Trust: Lady and her best friend Missy need rehoming in Northern Ireland

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lady and her best friend Missy are nine-year-old Chihuahuas looking for their forever home together.

As a bonded pair, they love to do everything together so we would love to see them go on their next adventure side by side. Lady and Missy are adorable characters who both enjoy their food and get very excited when a treat might be on offer. They are both brilliant in the car and enjoy walkies so are happy traveling to new walking destinations. They are super curious and absolutely love to spend time with people.

Lady and Missy would like a home together where they are the only pets and they can live with children aged 12 and over. When out and about, they can be quite chatty when they meet other dogs, so they would prefer to be walked in quieter areas. If you are looking to welcome a loved-up duo into your life, Lady and Missy could be the girls for you.

Lady and Missy - www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/chihuahua-smooth-coat/3533455

Barley, Flax, Rye and Wheat are seven-week-old border collies who are full of love, life and energy. The lovely puppies require all the usual puppy training and love. They are fun-loving puppies who enjoy playing with toys and being involved in whatever you are up to, so adopters will need to be ready for entertaining them throughout the day. This will include the basics such as house training, leaving time being built up and puppy socialisation. A home with a safe and secure garden is extremely beneficial to help with house training and helping them learn about their new world.

They can live with children aged eight years and over and another dog as long as the existing dog is happy to welcome a bouncy, playful puppy into their home. As the pups grow their physical and mental exercise needs will increase so an active family who are passionate about training and going on daily walks with their dog is essential. Collies are a very intelligent breed so they will enjoy being kept active with walking adventures and enrichment games and puzzle toys. They will require company throughout the day to begin with until they settle into their new home. Adopters with experience of owning a collie would be idea. The puppies will automatically be enrolled onto our four-week Dog School Puppy Class to help them begin life out on the right paw.

Barley, Flax, Rye and Wheat - www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/collie-border/3530879

