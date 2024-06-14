Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters Maisy, Peanut and Winston are being cared for by the staff at Dogs Trust in Ballymena until new homes can be found for them.

Maisy is a young crossbreed with a very sweet nature who is enjoying time in a foster home.

Maisy loves nothing more than cuddling up beside her foster carer and will happily snooze on a chair beside them while they are working.

She is still learning to play and isn't showing much interest in toys, unless they contain food. However, she likes to play with her foster carer and explore the garden. Maisy has been enjoying walks in quiet locations.

Maisy is looking for a calm and quiet home with adopters who have plenty of love and understanding. In return she provides lots of cuddles and is a fantastic companion.

Maisy will need help with all aspects of training and requires someone around all the time to begin with until she is used to being left alone.

She could live with secondary school aged children and could potentially share her home with another dog, pending successful meets at Dogs Trust.

Meanwhile, Peanut and his brother Winston are very happy 10-week-old whippet pups looking for their first home.

They are very inquisitive and love to play.

Because they are so young it’s important they have owners that can provide them with enough enrichment and training to keep them

occupied.

They are currently in foster care where they have been settling in very well as they learn about all the sights and sounds within a home.

Peanut and Winston are looking for homes where they will have company most of the day to help them settle with adopters who will continue puppy training and house training.

Both boys are clever and full of fun and just can’t wait to find their forever homes.