Mia is just one of the dogs currently being looked after by the Dogs Trust team in Ballymena.

She is a gorgeous six-year-old Cavalier King Charles Spaniel who is very friendly and loves to meet and greet everyone.

Mia is currently in a foster home where she loves going for walks or pottering around the garden where she can investigate everything.

She is quite content to snooze if the foster carer is out for a short time, and loves to greet them with a waggy tail when they return home.

She has a very sweet nature and is lovely and calm around the house. Mia enjoys her walks and is very calm when out, she is also very good in the car.

Mia could live in a home with children and with another dog or, equally, she would be happy as the only pet in the home.

Mia has had some medical issues recently so she is taking medication to help, and she is also on a special diet which can be discussed with the team at Ballymena.

Mia is looking for someone special to spoil her and give her all the love and attention she deserves.