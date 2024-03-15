Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rab and Casper are looking for their retirement home together. They are 13-year-old Lhasa Apsos who have been together their entire lives and are currently enjoying home comforts in foster care.

Rab and Casper are an endearing, independent duo who are happy going at their own pace. When their foster carer arrives home, they are excited to see them and enjoy a chin scratch rather than a big fuss.

They both enjoy their food and are on diets currently to keep them trim. Rab enjoys playing with soft toys with his favourite being a carrot toy. Casper doesn’t hear as well as he used to and doesn’t like his ears being touched due to a previous injury.

Due to their weight and some medical issues Rab and Casper are not going out for long walks, instead a short dander or a potter around the garden is ideal for them. They both enjoy trips in the car.

Rab and Casper could live in a home with children of secondary school age and above and they could also share their home with a calm older dog. Rab is on pain relief which can be discussed with the team at Ballymena.

Have you got room for two best pals?

Are you ready for Gusty to come storming into your life?

The team at Dogs Trust Ballymena is searching for a home for a stunning dog with a big personality who is ready to storm into his new owner’s life.

Gorgeous Gusty is a three-year-old Spaniel cross who is renowned for being an entertaining fella who never fails to make you smile. Little is known about his past life, but his presence is known when Gusty is about.

Sarah Park, Assistant Manager Admin at Dogs Trust Ballymena, commented: “Gusty is a bit of a whirlwind with a big personality. He can be a chatterbox and he doesn’t hold back on telling you about his day and how he is feeling however he also has a very loving, affectionate side. He has bonded with his Canine Carers who love spending time with Gusty as he is such a loveable lad.

“Gusty enjoys his walks and is keen on training, especially when it involves a treat.

“He has mastered an impressive sit, and his party trick is standing on his hind legs.”

Sarah continued: “Gusty previously shared his kennel with a female dog, helping to build her confidence and it was wonderful to witness his loving nature shine through. He could therefore potentially share his life with another dog pending successful meets.

“As we know nothing about his background or his life prior to coming to us, it makes perfect sense that Gusty is wary of strangers. Potential adopters will therefore require to be patient and slowly build a bond with him through numerous visits, but once you get to know the real Gusty you will be blown away by this wonderful boy.”

Gusty is looking for an adult only home with someone who has owned a dog before. A secure outdoor space will benefit Gusty as he likes to run in open spaces carrying his toys.