Merle is a four-year-old Labrador cross Australian Cattle dog.

He is incredibly friendly and is looking for a home with space for a big, sofa loving dog.

Merle has some dog friends in the foster home that he plays with all the time and has a blast with. He can be more worried on the lead with new dogs, but has been very good when off lead in enclosed areas.

Merle is fully house trained and travels very well in the car and is now just waiting on his forever home. (Image: Dogs Trust)

Merle has lived with cats in his previous home, but Dogs Trust haven’t seen him interact with them in his foster home yet.

Older children in his new home would be ideal, due to him being very playful in and around the house.

Merle loves companionship in the home, so would enjoy someone being home more often. He also loves to snuggle into people and becomes very relaxed.

He has done very well settling into his foster home, getting used to the routine and going on long walks to lose some of his extra weight.

