Missy is a two-year-old Labrador cross who is a super fun loving, energetic and sweet-natured girl.

Missy enjoys snuggles on the sofa and she also loves to explore the great outdoors, so will happily jump in the car for walks and adventures.

She is a typical Lab that loves her food and is more than happy to learn new tricks for a tasty treat.

Missy is a two-year-old Labrador cross who is a super fun loving, energetic and sweet natured girl. (Picture: Dogs Trust)

Due to her bouncy, bubbly nature she will require daily walks and enrichment as well as a secure outdoor space to play her favourite games, like fetch. Missy loves people and once she gets to know you, will greet you with a full body wiggle and waggy tail.

Missy is great around children, dogs and potentially cats. She is fully house trained but may need a refresher when she leaves kennel life. Sometimes she can be a little worried by new environments and takes a little coaxing when meeting new people, however, with kind and patient owners she will be on your lap being affectionate in no time.

Find out more about offering Missy a home here.

Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. He is a lovely friendly boy with people and when out and about on his walks.

Missy is great around children, dogs and potentially cats. (Picture: Dogs Trust)

Mo is fantastic with other dogs. Mo has a medical condition which can be discussed further with the adoption team.

Mo is looking for an adult only home as he has a history of resource guarding in his previous home.

Mo has previously lived with cats successfully, so may be able to share his home with dog-savvy cats.

He may also be able to share his home with another dog pending meets at the centre.

Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. (Picture: Dogs Trust)

Adopters should be prepared to travel to the rehoming centre several times to meet with Magic Mo and work closely with the Training and Behaviour Team.

Mo has a lot of love to offer and will be a loyal and fun companion.