Dogs Trust: Missy the Labrador cross and Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross Mo need rehoming in Northern Ireland
Missy is a two-year-old Labrador cross who is a super fun loving, energetic and sweet-natured girl.
Missy enjoys snuggles on the sofa and she also loves to explore the great outdoors, so will happily jump in the car for walks and adventures.
She is a typical Lab that loves her food and is more than happy to learn new tricks for a tasty treat.
Due to her bouncy, bubbly nature she will require daily walks and enrichment as well as a secure outdoor space to play her favourite games, like fetch. Missy loves people and once she gets to know you, will greet you with a full body wiggle and waggy tail.
Missy is great around children, dogs and potentially cats. She is fully house trained but may need a refresher when she leaves kennel life. Sometimes she can be a little worried by new environments and takes a little coaxing when meeting new people, however, with kind and patient owners she will be on your lap being affectionate in no time.
Find out more about offering Missy a home here.
Mo is a handsome one-year-old Springer/Cocker Spaniel cross. He is a lovely friendly boy with people and when out and about on his walks.
Mo is fantastic with other dogs. Mo has a medical condition which can be discussed further with the adoption team.
Mo is looking for an adult only home as he has a history of resource guarding in his previous home.
Mo has previously lived with cats successfully, so may be able to share his home with dog-savvy cats.
He may also be able to share his home with another dog pending meets at the centre.
Adopters should be prepared to travel to the rehoming centre several times to meet with Magic Mo and work closely with the Training and Behaviour Team.
Mo has a lot of love to offer and will be a loyal and fun companion.
Find out more about offering Mo a home here.